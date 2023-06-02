CLARINDA — In a game that featured 26 hits, 15 walks and nine hit batters, the Carroll Merchants did enough damage in the middle innings to hold on for a 13-11 win over the Clarinda A’s Wednesday, May 31, in the A’s home and season opener.

The A’s trailed 13-6 going into their at-bat in the eighth and made things interesting down the stretch by waiting out Carroll pitching. The top of the order started the eighth inning and took two walks and a hit batter to load the bases. At that point, Carroll called on Isaiah Byrkeland, its third pitcher of the game, and he threw a wild pitch to plate a run. After a strikeout, two more walks followed to force in another run. But he then got a fly out and a strikeout to end the inning with Carroll still up by five.

Byrkeland struck out two of the first three A’s he saw in the ninth, but then the second walk of the inning followed by another hit batter loaded the bases and Carroll went back to the bullpen, bringing Zach Zwicky. Two wild pitches and a walk brought Clarinda within 13-10 and then Tyler Gundelfinger smacked a single into right field, driving in another run and bringing the winning run to the plate. Zwicky got Julian Sauger to foul out, however, to end the threat and give the Merchants their third win in as many tries on the young season.

The A’s finished with 11 runs on 11 hits and, while not liking that his team left 14 on base, A’s manager Ryan Eberly did like what he saw from his team offensively.

“For the first outing the guys swung the bats really well,” Eberly said, “and they played defense pretty well. Everything comes down to pitching and you have to throw strikes and that’s what beat us (Wednesday). We didn’t throw strikes and (Carroll) capitalized on it. We swung the bats well and I’m happy with that effort, especially with two pitchers in the lineup. We’re still waiting on a few guys to come in.”

Will Flanigan led the Clarinda bats with four hits, including three doubles. He scored three times and drove in a run. Cole Warehime added two hits and two RBIs for the A’s. Leadoff hitter Gavin Long stole two bases and scored three runs, Joey Little scored twice and Sauger drove in two.

Four A’s pitchers combined to strike out 13 Carroll hitters, but they gave up 16 hits and six walks.

“Our starter (Charlie Horne) had trouble finding the zone,” Eberly said, “and that was his problem at school. He has the stuff. The second guy (Luke Spencer) came in and did a good job, but he got tired. Same thing for (Tucker Starling). They get that adrenaline rush early and are trying to impress. They may have been overthrowing a bit, but that happens every year. The last guy (Luke Rodenberg) did a good job.”

After Carroll scored twice in the first inning, the A’s put up four runs in the home first to take the lead. A three-run third inning put the Merchants back on top. The A’s tied it again with single runs in the third and fourth innings, but the Merchants took the lead for good with consecutive two-out, two-RBI hits in the fifth.

The A’s bring in college players from all over the country each summer and Eberly said there is a lot to learn for a lot of these kids as they adjust to a summer playing baseball and living in small-town Iowa.

“The first part is learning to take care of themselves,” Eberly said. “They have to take it upon themselves to, how do I get ready for a game? Coach isn’t here to help with that. They’ll get familiar with the small town and their teammates and just going out and having fun.”

The Merchants return to Clarinda Friday for the next game for both teams.