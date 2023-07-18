CLARINDA — The Clarinda A’s kept themselves in the race for the MINK League’s best record with an emphatic 10-2 home win over league-leading St. Joseph Monday, July 17.

The win brings the A’s within two games of the Mustangs for the North Division lead. Clarinda has six games remaining and St. Joseph five. The two teams meet again Wednesday in Clarinda.

The A’s scored all of their runs in two big innings, while starting pitcher Tucker Starling pitched four-hit shutout baseball over seven innings. A’s manager Ryan Eberly said Starling was great, despite not having his best stuff.

“Tucker has been solid the last three outings for us,” Eberly said. “He battled and has been a warrior for us. He’s a great competitor.”

The Mustangs had a couple chances to get on the scoreboard against Starling, but couldn’t do it. A two-out walk was followed by a single in the fourth inning, but Starling was able to get a fly out to end the frame. A leadoff single and an error gave the Mustangs runners at the corners with two outs in the fifth, but Starling induced a groundball to end the inning.

St. Joseph pitcher Tyson Hilsabeck faced the minimum over the first two innings, but the A’s roughed him up in the third.

Joey Little opened with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error on the play. A pair of walks loaded the bases and then Gavin Long singled in two runs. Cole Warehime singled to reload the bases and then a ground ball to third gave the Mustangs the first out at the plate. Junior Barajas drove in two more with a single, which was followed by Nick Massarini’s RBI single. Little added a sacrifice fly and Clarinda led 6-0 after three.

Hilsabeck battled back for St. Joe, however, and retired the A’s in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

The Mustangs found the scoreboard against A’s relief pitcher JC Dermody — a Lewis Central graduate — in the eighth. A pair of hits and two errors gave the Mustangs two runs, but Dermody got a lineout with the bases full to keep the lead at four.

The A’s answered with a four-run eighth, which started with a Julian Sauger single. Terrick Thompson walked and then Luke Stout singled in a run with one out. An error plated two more runs and then Barajas ended the scoring with a single.

Dermody pitched a perfect ninth to close the door.

The A’s ended the game with 10 runs on 10 hits and Eberly said a patient approach was the key in the big innings, and will be the key for his team as they hit the stretch run.

“We took some walks and had some timely hits,” Eberly said. “We have to stay patient at the plate. We’re pretty good hitters, not great, but good enough to get the job done, especially when we’re patient.”

Long, Sauger and Barajas all ended up with two hits with Barajas driving in three and Long ending with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Warehime, Little, Stout and Nick Massarini added a hit each as Clarinda improved to 26-14 overall and 23-14 in the MINK League. The A’s are back on the road Tuesday to play Des Moines before playing four consecutive home games Wednesday-Saturday.