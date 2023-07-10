The Clarinda A’s rallied from a 6-1 deficit, scoring their final two runs in the ninth inning to beat Carroll 7-6 Saturday, July 9.

A day after their game at Carroll was rained out, the A’s and Merchants played their scheduled game Saturday and the A’s were able to earn the comeback victory.

The A’s scored four runs in the top of the seventh to trim Carroll’s lead to 6-5 before plating two runs in the ninth to earn the victory.

Junior Barajas led Clarinda’s charge with three hits and a run scored. Nick Massarini added two hits, a run scored and four RBIs. Gavin Long scored three times for the A’s, who improved to 23-11 overall and 20-11 in the MINK League, a half game behind St. Joseph with two weeks left in the season.

Gavin Shearer started for the A’s and was charged with five earned runs while striking out three over five innings. Jay Kennedy pitched four innings of relief and earned the win, giving up just one earned run while striking out four.

The A’s head south for their next four games, playing at Nevada Tuesday, at Joplin Wednesday and Thursday and then back to Nevada Friday.