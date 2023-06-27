The Clarinda A’s rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Jefferson City 9-5 and split the two-game, two-night series with the Renegades Monday, June 26, in Jefferson City.

The A’s trailed 4-0 after the fourth inning, but quickly responded with three runs in the top of the fifth. The first three A’s reached before a Cole Warehime single brought Luke Stout home. A pair of Renegade errors allowed Gavin Long and Paxton Terveen to score.

The A’s took the lead with a three-run seventh inning. Terveen doubled in a run and then another run scored on a double play. Anthony Pomilia added an RBI single for a 6-4 lead.

Jefferson City pulled to within one in the home seventh on an RBI single, but Clarinda added insurance with a three-run ninth inning.

After two singles to open the final frame, a fielder’s choice ground ball scored Warehime. Julian Sauger singled in a run with two outs and then a wild pitch plated Pomilia.

Terveen, Warehime, Sauger and Stout all had two hits for the A’s with Warehime, Terveen and Gavin Long all scoring two runs. Nick Massarini drove in two.

Justin Moore gave up the four early runs, but was able to finish five innings on the mound for the A’s, striking out three. Jay Kennedy worked around six hits and a walk in two innings, giving up just one run. Luke Rodenberg worked out of a bases loaded no out situation to keep Clarinda in front in the eighth and then pitched a perfect ninth.

The win improved Clarinda’s record to 18-6 overall, 15-6 in the MINK League. The A’s continue their road trip Tuesday in Sedalia.