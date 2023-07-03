The Clarinda A’s opened their holiday weekend home stand with a doubleheader sweep of Des Moines Friday, June 30.

The A’s won the opener 4-3 and then took the nightcap 7-1. Both games were seven innings in length.

The A’s were walk-off winners in the opener. Des Moines tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh, but Clarinda won it without recording an out in the home seventh. Gavin Long and Cole Warehime were both hit by a pitch to start the inning. Paxton Terveen followed with a single to load the bases and then Anthony Pomilia’s single gave the A’s the win.

The A’s scored the game’s first two runs in the third inning. After a pair of one-out singles, a sacrifice fly by Warehime brought Terrick Thompson home. After a walk, a passed ball scored Gavin Long.

Des Moines picked up its first run in the top of the fourth, but the A’s got the run right back when, after singles by Junior Barajas, Julian Sauger and Joey Little, a passed ball brought Barajas home.

Sauger finished the game with two hits while Long scored twice to lead Clarinda’s bats.

Charlie Horne started on the mound for the A’s and struck out six over 4 2/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, three walks and two earned runs. Brock Wallace came on and finished the fifth, worked a scoreless sixth, but then was charged with the run in the seventh. Luke Rodenberg recorded the final two outs to pick up the win in relief.

In the second game, Luke Spencer pitched six innings of one-run ball to lead the A’s to complete the doubleheader sweep. He worked around five hits and one walk, giving up the earned run in the first inning. He struck out six. Terveen struck out two in a scoreless seventh.

Thompson scored on an attempted double steal to tie the game in the home first. The game stayed even at one until the home fourth. Pomilia doubled with two outs and then scored on a Barajas single.

The A’s then put the game away with three runs in the sixth inning. Three walks started the inning and then Coard Darrinski drove in a run with a groundout. Little’ two-run double gave Clarinda its final margin.

The A’s had just five hits in the game with nobody contributing more than one. Little drove in two runs and Pomilia scored twice.