The Clarinda A’s earned their sixth consecutive win Tuesday, June 20, by a 9-4 score at Chillicothe.

The A’s scored three times in the second inning and had the lead to 6-0 through 6 1/2 innings before both teams found some offense late.

Charlie Horne pitched five scoreless innings to earn the win on the mound for the A’s. He gave up four hits and five walks, but he kept the Mudcats off the scoreboard.

Brock Wallace gave up three earned runs in 2 1/3 innings and the last Chillicothe run was charged to A’s reliever Luke Rodenberg, who pitched 1 2/3 innings.

Joey Little took a bases loaded walk to drive in Clarinda’s first run. Terrick Thompson singled in a run and then Cole Warehime singled in another for a 3-0 lead.

The A’s added two runs in the sixth on RBI hits by Horne and Thompson. Junior Barajas scored on Horne’s double.

Little singled in a run in the seventh, Paxton Terveen singled one in in the eighth and two more scored in the ninth on a wild pitch and an error.

Thompson and Gavin Long had two hits each to lead Clarinda’s attack. Barajas scored three runs while Julian Sauger and Nick Massarini scored twice each.

The A’s improved to 13-4 overall and 10-4 in the MINK League with the win. Carroll makes the trip to Clarinda on Wednesday before the A’s play eight consecutive road games.