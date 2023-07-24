CLARINDA — Luke Spencer’s walk-off single gave the Clarinda A’s a 5-4 win over Chillicothe in the regular season home finale Saturday, July 22.

In a game that was tight throughout, Cord Darrinski opened the home ninth with a triple to center field and then walked in on Spencer’s drive to left center. The loss eliminated Chillicothe from playoff contention and set up Carroll as the opponent in the A’s first round home playoff game Monday.

“Cord has been due,” Clarinda A’s manager Ryan Eberly said. “He has been working hard to get his timing back and it’s good to see him get a little uplift for him. (Spencer) has been our secret weapon when we’re down players and he’s done a good job for us.”

The teams traded runs in the game’s first inning. For the A’s, Cole Warehime scored on a Junior Barajas single.

The A’s took the lead with a three-run sixth inning. Warehime singled to open the frame. Barajas walked with one out and then consecutive singles by Nick Massarini and Joey Little drove in a run each. Darrinski followed with a sacrifice fly and the A’s led 4-1.

Needing a win to have any chance of qualifying for the postseason, and in their final game of the regular season, the Mudcats battled right back to tie the game in the seventh. A pair of hits and a hit batter chased A’s starting pitcher Gavin Shearer with the Clarinda lead down to 4-3. JC Dermody came on in relief and hit the first batter he faced. A single followed that tied the game before Dermody got a strikeout and a fly out to leave runners at second and third.

Dermody was perfect in his last two innings on the mound.

“Gavin battled through it, kept them off-balanced and threw strikes,” Eberly said. “He got a lot of fly ball outs, but got a little tired in the seventh. JC came in and threw strikes. He’s a good competitor. Our pitching has been pretty good down the stretch.”

Shearer finished the night giving up four runs in 6 1/3 innings with three hits allowed and four strikeouts. Dermody earned the win in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

The A’s had just one base runner in two innings against Mudcats relief pitcher Kainoa Holt before the back-to-back hits to open the ninth and end the game.

Spencer and Barajas had two hits each to lead the offense, while Warehime scored two runs. The A’s open postseason play Monday against Carroll and Eberly said all it takes is one good week.

“The guys will have to want to be here and finish it out,” Eberly said. “We had a good talk (Thursday night) on where we are and what things we’re still doing, but haven’t made the adjustments yet. We’ll see how far they’ll want to push it.”

Monday’s Wild Card Game begins at 7 p.m.