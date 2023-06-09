The Clarinda A’s made a three-run third inning stand up in a 3-2 home win over Nevada Thursday, June 8.

Three A’s pitchers combined to keep the Griffon bats in check throughout the evening. Luke Spencer earned the win, striking out seven over six innings. Both runs were charged to him, one earned, as he worked around five hits and one walk. Josiah Young struck out two in two scoreless innings and Paxton Terveen pitched a perfect ninth for the save.

Singles by Nick Massarini and Terrick Thompson opened Clarinda’s third inning. A double steal put the runners on second and third and they were there with two outs when an error allowed Massarini to score. Cole Warehime followed with a two-run double to extend Clarinda’s lead to 3-1.

Massarini was the only A’s hitter with multiple hits on the night. Warehime’s double was his only hit to go with two RBIs. Gavin Long had a hit, a walk and two stolen bases.

The A’s won their fourth straight to improve to 4-2 on the season, 3-2 in MINK League play. Nevada is in town again Friday.