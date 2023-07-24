A five-run first inning put the A’s behind right off the bat and the Carroll Merchants hung on for the 9-5 win over the Clarinda A’s Sunday, July 23, in the regular season finale for both teams.

The win gave the Merchants their fifth win over the A’s in seven games this season. The two meet again Monday in Clarinda in the MINK League North Division Wild Card Game.

The A’s scored the game’s first run just two batters into the game when Terrick Thompson doubled in Gavin Long.

After giving up the five first inning runs, three of them coming on bases loaded walks, the A’s were able to get one run back in the third on an Anthony Pomilia RBI single.

The Merchants scored three more times in the fourth and added a run in the fifth for a 9-2 advantage. Clarinda battled back with a run in the seventh on Thompson’s RBI groundout and then two more in the eighth on an RBI double by Joey Little and an RBI single by Luke Spencer.

Little finished with three hits while Spencer, Thompson and Long all had two. Long scored two runs and Thompson drove in two for the A’s, who finish the regular season with a 29-17 record, 26-17 in league play.