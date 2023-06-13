CLARINDA — Every Clarinda A’s starter in the batting order had at least one hit and the A’s scored in five of eight at-bats in an 8-3 win over the St. Joseph Mustangs Monday, June 12, at Clarinda Municipal Stadium – Eberly Field.

The A’s also got a strong pitching performance from starter Charlie Horne, who gave up one earned run in five innings. The only run he gave up was in the first. After giving up a walk and a single to start, he induced two what should have been double play groundballs to the shortstop. The A’s got the out at second both times, but the throw to first was wild both times, allowing the run to score.

Horne struck out two and worked around three hits, two of them coming in the first inning.

“This was a big improvement from his first outing,” A’s manager Ryan Eberly said on Horne. “He came out of the bullpen in his second outing and had a good outing and then we gave him the start (Monday) and he had two double plays. If he has the regular second baseman in it’s probably different.”

The A’s were working with a makeshift lineup because of injuries. Gavin Long, an outfielder, played second base and Joey Little, another outfielder, was at third. Also, pitcher Luke Spencer played left field.

“They are doing whatever it takes to play and you appreciate that,” Eberly said. “They are all getting their at-bats in and keeping them fresh.”

The A’s scored a run in the first inning on Nick Massarini’s RBI single. They put up three runs in the second, chasing Mustang starting pitcher Tanner Schmidt. The first seven reached in the inning on three singles, three walks and a hit batter. The A’s had a runner thrown out at the plate, and then the inning ended on a line drive double play. Cole Warehime drove in a run with a single and Long and Massarini took bases loaded walks.

Long tripled in a run in the fourth inning and then scored on Warehime’s sacrifice fly. The A’s added a run in the sixth on Paxton Terveen’s RBI single and another in the seventh on Long’s groundout.

“We’re getting timely hitting when we need it,” Eberly said. “We left a lot (on base), though, and we did that Sunday, too. Once we figure that out, we’ll be tough to beat. We have good team speed and we’re using it well. We got thrown out at the plate and he was thinking he wasn’t going and I thought differently, but that’s just part of learning each other, it’s still early.”

The win was the third straight for the A’s and seventh in their last eight contests after losing their first two. Eberly said the kids are buying in and they are seeing success.

“The pitchers are helping one another mechanically,” Eberly said. “We have always said early to have the (pitchers) watch each other and they’ll pick up tips and when it comes from teammates rather than coaches it sinks in a bit. Hitting-wise, we’re doing hit and run, move him over and drive him in.”

Long and Terrick Thompson had two hits each from the top of the order. They combined to score five runs. Long and Warehime drove in two runs each.

On the mound after Horne, Josiah Young gave up the other two runs over two innings. Colby Royal and Luke Rodenberg finished the game, each with a scoreless inning.

The A’s wrap up their seven-game home stand Tuesday with St. Joe in town again.