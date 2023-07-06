The Clarinda A’s regained control of the MINK League’s best record with a dominant 11-1 win at St. Joseph Wednesday, July 5.

The game was called after seven innings because of the league’s run rule. The A’s entered Wednesday’s game — their first of nine in a row on the road — ½ game behind the Mustangs for the league’s best record.

Luke Spencer was the complete game winner for the A’s, striking out five and working around five hits and one walk, giving up just one earned run.

The A’s bats, meanwhile, attacked two Mustang pitchers for 11 hits, four for extra bases. They also took six walks.

The A’s scored a single run in both of the first two innings. Junior Barajas drove in a run with a groundout in the first inning and then Cole Warehime — who scored in the first inning — took a bases loaded walk in the second.

The A’s didn’t score in the third frame, but put up at least one run in each of the final four innings. Anthony Pomilia singled in two runs in the fourth inning. Luke Stout’s single drove in another in the fifth. The sixth inning was the big one for Clarinda as the A’s scored four times. Warehime was hit by a pitch and then Pomilia doubled. Both scored on an error. Julian Sauger doubled with one out and then Barajas scored on Joey Little’s sacrifice fly. Luke Stout followed with an RBI single, extending Clarinda’s lead to 9-0.

St. Joseph’s only run came in the home sixth, but the A’s answered with two in the seventh to make the score 11-1. Barajas drove in a run on a groundout and Coard Darrinski singled in another.

Spencer worked around a one-out walk in the seventh to end the game early.

Sauger and Stout led the A’s with three hits each. Sauger scored twice while Stout scored once and drove in two runs. Darrinski and Pomilia added two hits each with Pomilia adding two RBIs and Darrinski one. Pomilia also scored a run. Barajas drove in four. Gavin Long walked three times and scored twice.

The win improved Clarinda’s record to 22-10 on the season, 19-10 in the MINK League. The A’s are back in St. Joseph Thursday for another game with the Mustangs.