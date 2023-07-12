The Clarinda A’s jumped in front of Nevada early and Tucker Starling pitched seven strong innings in a 7-2 win for the A’s on Tuesday, July 11.

The win came on the first day of a four-day road trip for the A’s that consists of two games against Nevada and two against the South Division-leading Joplin Outlaws.

Starling struck out four in seven innings, working around six hits, two walks and one earned run.

Starling had the lead every inning he was out there except for the first as the A’s got on the board with two runs in the second inning. A Luke Stout groundout plated Julian Sauger and then Cord Darrinski scored on a wild pitch.

Clarinda added two runs in the third on Nick Massairini’s two-run double and another in the fourth on an RBI single by Anthony Pomilia before Nevada’s single run off Starling came in the home fourth.

Clarinda added a single run in the sixth on Gavin Long’s single and another in the eighth on a Luke Stout home run before the Griffons scored a run off Clarinda reliever Josiah Young in the ninth for the final margin.

Sauger and Pomilia led the A’s with three hits each. Both scored a run and Pomilia drove one in. Junior Barajas added two hits and a run scored for Clarinda. Stout drove in two.

The A’s improved to 24-12 on the season and 21-12 in the MINK League. Their road trip continues with games at Joplin on Wednesday and Thursday.