CLARINDA – For six innings, the Clarinda A’s couldn’t find any offense against Carroll starting pitcher Braden Karns on Wednesday, June 22, but three batters into the seventh the A’s had all the offense they needed in a 2-1 victory.

Karns had faced the minimum number of batters through six innings, giving up just one single, which was erased by a double play.

With the A’s trailing 1-0, Terrick Thompson started the home seventh with a solid single. He took second on a passed ball then coasted home while Gavin Long ripped a triple into the right center field gap to tie the game. Long was able to coast home on Cole Warehime’s sacrifice fly and Clarinda led 2-1.

The A’s had just two additional base runners during the game, and manager Ryan Eberly said his team hit the ball hard much of the night and finally found a hole a couple times in the seventh.

“Their pitcher threw really well,” Eberly said. “They took better at-bats (in the seventh). Earlier in the game, they were just up there swinging because they didn’t want to see the change-up or curve ball, so the first fastball they saw they were swinging. We put a rally together in the seventh and held on to it.”

The A’s were able to win with that little amount of offense because the pitching was strong all night.

“We continue to fill up the zone,” Eberly said. “If you fill up the zone, you have a chance to win. Our pitching is keeping us in the game. Justin (Moore) did a great job, and then (Jay) Kennedy and (Luke Rodenberg) came in and did what they needed to do.”

Carroll’s only run came in the first inning. A leadoff single was followed by two A’s errors and Carroll led 1-0.

Moore went five innings on the mound for Clarinda, striking out six. He gave up two hits, two walks and the one run, which was unearned.

Kennedy came on and pitched three scoreless innings, working around three hits and one walk. He struck out two. Rodenberg worked around a pair of singles to pitch a scoreless ninth and earn the save.

The win was Clarinda’s seventh straight and boosted their record to 14-4 overall and 11-4 in the MINK League. The win also came in the A’s last home game in more than a week. They aren’t home again until Friday, June 30.