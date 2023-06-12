A pair of big innings led Nevada to a 14-9 win at the Clarinda A’s Friday, June 9.

The loss ended the A’s four-game winning streak and gave the A’s and Griffons a split of their two-game series.

Nevada plated seven runs in the top of the third inning to lead 9-1. The A’s came back to within 9-5 with two runs in both the third and fourth, but the Griffons scored four more in the seventh inning to put the game away.

Nevada outhit Clarinda 12-10 in a game that also saw eight total errors.

Cole Warehime led Clarinda’s bats with three hits and an RBI. Terrick Thompson added two hits, two walks, two runs scored and an RBI.

Junior Barajas scored two runs with a hit and an RBI. Four other A’s added a hit each. Tyler Mauldin scored two runs and Joey Little drove in two.

Four A’s pitchers combined to struggle against Nevada, surrendering 15 walks over the course of the game. All four walked at least three and gave up at least one run each. Brock Wallace and Luke Rodenberg also struck out three batters each.

The A’s fell to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the MINK League with the loss.

The A’s and Griffons won’t play again until the A’s southern road trip in mid-July.