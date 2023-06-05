A three-run seventh inning was the difference as the Clarinda A’s earned their first victory of the season, beating the Kansas City Knights 6-4 Saturday, June 3, in a non-league home game.

Paxton Terveen’s RBI single was the only Clarinda hit of the seventh, but the first three A’s hitters walked. Will Flanigan’s sacrifice fly gave the A’s the lead. Terveen’s single made it 5-3 and then Julian Sauger was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in another run.

Flanigan drove in three on the night for the A’s, who improved to 1-2 on the season. Terveen finished with three hits while Tyler Mauldin added two. Gavin Long scored a pair of runs.

Justin Moore and Colby Royal combined to go the distance on the mound for Clarinda. Moore struck out four over 4 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and two earned runs. Royal struck out 10 Knights in 4 2/3 innings. He surrendered two hits, two walks and two earned runs.

Clarinda’s scheduled home game Sunday against Chillicothe was postponed because of rain. The A’s hit the road for the first time Monday against Chillicothe before returning home Wednesday to take on Des Moines.