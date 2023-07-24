The Clarinda A’s jumped on Sedalia with five runs in the first inning and rolled to an 11-1 win over the Bombers Thursday, July 20.

The A’s followed their big first inning with two runs in the third. After Sedalia scored its run in the fourth frame, Clarinda scored three times in the sixth and then once in the seventh to end the game because of the league’s run-rule.

The A’s stayed within 1 ½ games of St. Joseph for the North Division lead with both teams now down to three games remaining.

Josiah Young earned the win on the mound for the A’s, working around three hits, one walk and one earned run, over five innings. He struck out four.

The Clarinda bats pounded out nine hits and took six walks in earning the win.

Gavin Long homered as part of a three-hit game. Junior Barajas added two hits and two RBIs. Eight of the A’s starters scored at least once, with Anthony Pomilia scoring twice to go with his hit and RBI. Seven different A’s had at least one RBI.