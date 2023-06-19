The Clarinda A’s broke open a tie game in a big way with a 12-run sixth inning, earning their second run-rule win in as many nights, 15-4 Sunday, June 18, against Chillicothe.

The Mudcats scored a run in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at three before the A’s scored 12 runs on eight hits in the home sixth.

Cole Warehime doubled in the first run. After a walk, Chillicothe made a pitching change and the new pitcher walked Nick Jones. Junior Barajas followed with an RBI single. Another run scored on a passed ball and then Tyler Mauldin doubled in a run. Anthony Pomilia singled in a run and the Mudcats made another pitching change. Joey Little figured out the new pitcher quickly, launching a three-run home run, giving the A’s an 11-3 lead.

Three walks and a strikeout followed and prompted another pitching change. Jones was hit by a pitch, forcing in a run and then Barajas singled in two. Julian Sauger followed with a pinch-hit RBI single. A strikeout followed to end the inning.

The A’s finished with 17 hits, with Barajas, Little and Gavin Long all producing three. Little drove in four runs and Barajas three. Mauldin, Pomilia and Warehime added two hits each, with Warehime homering in the fifth. Warehime and Pomilia scored two runs each. Mauldin scored one and drove one in. Warehime drove in two runs and Pomilia one. Jones scored twice.

Luke Spencer threw six innings to earn the win for the A’s, striking out four. He gave up four hits, two walks and three runs, two earned. Josiah Young struck out two and was charged with an earned run in the seventh.

The A’s improved to 12-4 overall and 8-4 in the MINK League with the win. The Mudcats are back in Clarinda Monday and then the two match up Tuesday in Chillicothe.