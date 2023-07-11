The Carroll Merchants put up seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete a 10-0 win over the Clarinda A’s Monday, July 10, in Carroll.

In a game that was originally scheduled to be played Friday, July 7, the Merchants lead was just 3-0 going into the home seventh, but the Merchant bats exploded for seven runs on seven hits with Joshua Koskie’s two-run home run with two outs bringing the margin to 10 and ending the game early.

The A’s had just three hits against Carroll pitcher Aidan Sieperda, who struck out four in the complete game win.

Carroll’s first three runs came in the first three innings and chased Justin Moore after 2 2/3 innings. JC Dermody shut out the Merchants for three straight innings and struck out four before Carroll’s huge seventh frame.

Junior Barajas had two hits, including a double, for Clarinda. He was stranded at third base in the fourth and sixth innings.

Nick Massarini had the other hit for the A’s, who fell to 23-12 overall and 20-12 in the MINK League, with the loss. They now head south for a four-game road trip, starting with Nevada on Tuesday.