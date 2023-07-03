After Saturday evening’s contest home contest with Jefferson City was postponed because of rain, the A’s and Renegades split a doubleheader Sunday, July 2.

The A’s won the opener 5-2, but dropped the nightcap by an 8-1 score. Both games were seven inning in length.

Tucker Starling nearly went the distance on the mound in the game one win, scattering six hits and one walk over 6 2/3 innings. He gave up two hits, a walk and the second Renegade run before giving way for Luke Rodenberg, who got a fly out to end the game.

Trailing 1-0 early, the A’s scored three times in the second inning to take the lead. Luke Stout drove in a pair of runs on a single. Terrick Thompson followed with an RBI single to make it a 3-1 game.

The A’s added two runs in the fifth. Cole Warehime singled and then scored on a Junior Barajas double. A pair of walks loaded the bases and then Julian Sauger singled in a run.

The A’s finished with 12 hits with Warehime leading the team with three. Anthony Pomilia, Sauger and Stout added two hits each with Stout driving in two runs.

The A’s led the second game 1-0 after five innings before watching the Renegades score eight times on seven hits in the top of the sixth.

Gavin Shearer had thrown five scoreless innings, but allowed the first five Renegades to reach base in the sixth. After a fly out, he hit his second batter of the inning. Jay Kennedy came on in relief at that point and gave up three straight singles. An error followed that scored two more.

Shearer was charged with five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three. Kennedy ended up throwing 1 2/3 innings. He struck out two and was charged with three runs, two earned.

Thompson was the only A’s player with more than one hit. He finished with two and drove in Sauger with a fifth inning single.

The A’s finished the day with a 21-9 record, 18-9 in MINK League play. Sedalia visits Clarinda Monday for the A’s last home game for almost two weeks. It’s a free night and fireworks follow the game.