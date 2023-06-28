Sedalia pitcher Carter DeGondea threw seven scoreless innings in leading the Bombers to a 10-0 win over the Clarinda A’s Tuesday, June 27.

The game was called in the bottom of the seventh inning as Sedalia’s lead reached 10 runs.

DeGondea scattered five hits and three walks as Clarinda couldn’t string enough together offensively to put a run on the scoreboard.

Sedalia, meanwhile, had three different three-run innings in the second, fourth and seventh innings. Gavin Shearer started on the mound for the A’s and gave up six runs, five earned, in four innings. He struck out four while giving up seven hits and five walks. Ben Zehr came on in relief and walked four in two innings, giving up four runs, three earned. He struck out one. Nick Massarini came on and recorded one out before Sedalia’s 10th run came across.

Joey Little had two of the five Clarinda hits. Luke Stout, Cole Warehime and Paxton Terveen had the other three as Clarinda fell to 18-7 on the season, 15-7 in the MINK League.

The A’s finished 2-3 in their five consecutive games out on the road. They are 4-3 on the current road stand, which wraps up Thursday at Des Moines.