Three Clarinda A’s pitchers combined to hold Joplin’s bats to one run while the A’s produced nine runs and 11 hits on offense in a 9-1 win, completing a two-game sweep of the Outlaws Sunday, June 11.

The A’s put up four runs over the first three innings. Joplin scored its run in the fourth frame and then the A’s added on late with five runs in their final three at-bats.

Tucker Starling was charged with the earned run on the mound for Clarinda, giving up four hits and six walks while striking out two over 3 2/3 innings. Jay Kennedy came on relief and pitched 3 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings, striking out seven. Paxton Terveen worked around two hits and two walks, striking out two over the final two innings.

The A’s scored twice in the first inning on a Cole Warehime RBI single and Julian Sauger’s sacrifice fly. Joey Little drove in a run in the second on a sacrifice fly and Sauger singled in another in the third.

Terrick Thompson tripled in a run and then scored on Gavin Long’s sacrifice fly in the sixth. Junior Barajas scored on a balk in the seventh. Terveen singled in a run and another came home on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Barajas finished with three hits, while Terveen and Warehime added two each. Sauger drove in two runs and Thompson scored twice as the A’s improved to 6-3 on the season and 5-3 in the MINK League.

They don’t play Joplin again until July 12-13 in Joplin. The A’s wrap up their seven-game home stand with games against St. Joe Monday and Tuesday.