The Jefferson City bats caught fire late in an 11-5 win over the Clarinda A’s Sunday, June 25.

The Renegades scored four runs in the sixth inning to lead 5-0. After the A’s put up a run in the seventh, Jefferson City scored four more in the home seventh for a 9-1 lead. The Renegades just about ended the game because of the run rule in the eighth, leading 11-2 before Clarinda scored three times in the ninth.

Clarinda starting pitcher Charlie Horne gave up just one run in the first five innings, but then couldn’t get out of the sixth. He was charged with five runs, three earned, in 5 2/3 innings. Brock Wallace gave up four earned runs in 1 1/3 innings. Ben Zehr walked four in the eighth, giving up two earned runs.

Meanwhile, Jefferson City starting pitcher Adam Wade slowed down the A’s bats, giving up just one earned run in seven innings.

Cole Warehime, Nick Massarini and Anthony Pomilia had two hits each to lead Clarinda’s attack with Pomilia scoring a run and Warehime driving one in. Terrick Thompson scored two runs and drove in another for the A’s. Junior Barajas and Julian Sauger added a hit, a run scored and an RBI each.

The A’s fell to 17-6 on the season and 14-6 in the MINK League. They are at Jefferson City again Monday.