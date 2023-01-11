Athen, Gray lead Shenandoah bowling to home wins

SHENANDOAH — Shenandoah sophomore Peyton Athen rolled a 246 second game in leading the Shenandoah girls bowling team to its highest pin count of the season and a win over Lenox and Tri-Center Monday, Jan. 9, in the Fillies and Mustangs’ home opener at Little Waite Lanes.

The Shenandoah boys also posted a win over the Tigers and Trojans. The Mustangs finished with a 2,821, ahead of Lenox’s 2,266 and Tri-Center’s 1,714. The Fillies rolled a score of 2,464, beating Tri-Center’s 1,914 and Lenox’s 1,723.

Athen’s 246 game was better than anyone else in the field, girls or boys.

“That’s probably the highest score of my career,” Athen said. “It’s really exciting. I was just keeping the ball on the outside and letting the ball do what it’s supposed to do.”

Athen’s 246 came after a 178 opening game for a two-game series score of 424, which was highest in the girls field by 66 pins.

“If we can keep Peyton lined up on the outside and let the ball do the work for her, she’ll tear some things up,” Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease said. “Taylor (Davis) throws about the same shot. We have a group of girls that, if things go right, we can put up some pretty good numbers pretty fast.”

The girls team score was their best of the season and Pease liked what he saw from his girls in their 2023 opener.

“That’s the biggest score we have had in a few years,” Pease said. “We had a few holes in bakers and two girls a little under par, but we’re definitely heading in the right direction. We just have to keep our confidence up.”

Davis rolled a pair of 179s for a 358 two-game series. Jaylan Gray was next for the Fillies with a 339 series, while Hannah Stearns’ 303 and Courtney Hodge’s 299 completed the individual scores for the Fillies. Emma Herr added a 290.

The Fillies could never find a great rhythm in the baker series, rolling a 741 series with a 161 second game being their best.

“We just have to keep improving and making spares,” Pease said. “It’s about filling the little holes in bakers. Keeping our confidence and momentum going is huge. We’ll get there.”

Dylan Gray was the only Shenandoah boy to break 200 in the opening game and then was one of four to break 200 in game two as he took overall high game with a 224 and high series with a 440. Gray’s strong performance fell off a bit in the baker games, however.

“I was very late on lane adjustment,” Gray said on the baker games. “It’s the high expectations I have on myself. When I’m in a good mood and have my confidence built up, I do fine. The ball was coming off my hand pretty good.”

Gunner Steiner, Dalton Athen and Alex Razee were all above 200 in game two for the Mustangs. Shenandoah’s success in the baker series depended on what lane they were in. The Mustangs bowled a 210, 202 and 223 in lane six, but had just a 134 and 163 in lane five.

“We started a little slow,” Pease said on his boys’ performance. “We adjusted well in the second game. In bakers, we were good on one lane and not the other. That’s learning how to adjust on each condition. We were over 2,800 and that’s pretty good for us. There is plenty of room to improve there and they know it.”

Steiner’s 216 second game brought him above 400, with a 410 series as Shenandoah’s second best score of the day. Razee was next with a 201 second game and 371 series. Athen bowled a 203 second game and 360 series. Brandon McDowell rolled a 308 and Zach Page a 299 for the Mustangs.

The boys were 75 pins off their best score of the season. The Mustangs are coming off a state championship season and have yet to see their scores as high as they would like them to be. Pease said they have to stay patient and confident.

“If we make spares we’ll get there,” Pease said. “We have roughly four to five weeks until districts and we just have clean up the little things and take care of ourselves.”

Shenandoah is right back on the lanes Tuesday at the Red Oak Tournament before a trip to St. Albert Monday.