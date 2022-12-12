Athen, Razee lead Shenandoah bowling in season opener

The Shenandoah boys and girls bowling teams opened their seasons with third-place finishes at the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Holiday Tournament Friday, Dec. 9.

The Mustangs finished with a pin count of 2,896, losing to St. Albert’s 3,329 and Abraham Lincoln’s 3,167. Lewis Central was 94 back of Shenandoah to finish fourth in the seven-team field.

The Fillies had a pin count of 2,223, trailing Lewis Central’s 2,616 and St. Albert’s 2,585. Tri-Center was 85 pins behind the Fillies to take fourth.

Four Mustangs topped 400 for a series score on the day, with Alex Razee leading the way with a 243 opening game and 439 series for two games. Razee’s 439 score was the sixth best overall series of the day.

Dalton Athen scored above 200 in both games, finishing with a 431 series. Seth Zwickel scored a 418 series and Dylan Gray at 406. Gunner Steiner finished Shenandoah’s scoring effort with a 319 series, one pin better than Zach Page.

The Mustangs were only 170 pins off the overall lead after the two individual games, but couldn’t stay close to the Falcons or Lynx in the baker series as Shenandoah was only above 200 once, rolling a 212 fourth game.

Peyton Athen led the Fillies with a 331 series, good for seventh best in the field.

Courtney Hodge and Jaylan Gray also broke the 300 mark, with Hodge rolling a 304 and Gray a 301. Gray’s 174 opening game was the best of the day for Shenandoah. Hannah Stearns finished with a 298 series and Taylor Davis a 292 to complete the individual scoring. Emma Herr added a 272.

The Fillies finished with 697 pins in the five baker games with a high score of 157 in game two.

Both teams are right back on the lanes Monday in Clarinda.