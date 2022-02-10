Athen rolls 276 - Shenandoah bowling sweeps Creston

Shenandoah freshman Dalton Athen just missed a school record in leading the Mustang bowling team to its high pin total of the season and a win over Creston Tuesday, Feb. 8, in a match contested at Atlantic’s Super Bowl.

The Mustangs won 2,938-1,824 while the Shenandoah girls took a narrow 2,094-2,083 win over the Panthers.

Athen bowled a 276 opening game, missing the school record by three pins. He added a 208 second game for a 484 series, easily beating the field.

Dylan Gray, Treye Herr and Gunner Steiner were all above 200 in one game. Gray rolled a 224 second game for a 397 series. Herr opened with a 203 and finished with a 363 series. Steiner followed up a 199 opener with a 202 second game for Shenandoah’s second best series score of the day at 401.

Seth Zwickel put up a 340 series and Alex Razee a 266 for the Mustangs.

Shenandoah was above 200 in the second and fourth baker games with a high score of 203. All five of their baker games were above 180 as Shenandoah finished the dual season with a 6-2 record.

The Fillies and Panthers were close throughout, with Shenandoah leading by 36 pins entering the baker series. The Fillies opened the baker series with a 171, their best of the day, extending their advantage to 74. Creston was better in each of the final four baker games, but couldn’t quite get close enough to earn the win.

Emma Herr and Peyton Athen were Shenandoah’s top bowlers on the day with Herr firing a 158 second game and Athen a 302 series.

Athen was just ahead of Taylor Davis for Shenandoah’s top series score. Athen rolled a 154 first game and then a 148 and Davis opened with a 149 and finished with a 152 for a 301 series. Herr ended with a 273 series.

Hanah Pelster was next for the Fillies with a 262 series and Hannah Stearns rolled a 257 for Shenandoah’s final counted score in the individual games. Tori McFarland finished with a 239 series.

The Fillies ended the dual season at 3-5.

Both Shenandoah teams travel to Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs Friday for the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament. Little Waite Lanes in Shenandoah then hosts a Class 1A state qualifying meet with the girls competing Monday and the boys Tuesday.