Athen siblings lead Shenandoah past Creston

The Shenandoah bowling teams swept Creston Monday, Jan. 23, in matches played in Atlantic.

The Fillies finished with a pin count of 2,375 to beat Creston’s 1,689, while the Mustangs ended with a score of 2,918, beating Creston’s 2,146.

Peyton Athen led the Fillies with a 197 second game and a 356 two-game series. Both marks led the field.

Taylor Davis added a 318 series for Shenandoah, followed by Emma Herr’s 311 and a 306 from Hannah Stearns. Courtney Hodge added a 295 and Jaylan Gray a 282.

The Fillies rolled a five-game baker series of 789, with a 171 opening game being their highest score.

Dalton Athen and Dylan Gray led the Mustangs as both were above 200 in both of their games. Gunner Steiner and Alex Razee also eclipsed the 200 mark once.

Athen led the field with a 229 opening game. He followed that up with a 216 for a 445 two-game series to take top honors. Gray followed up a 207 opener with a 226 second game for a two-game score of 433.

Steiner was next for the Mustangs with a 203 second game and 402 series. Razee rolled a 205 second game to finish at 376. Zach Page added a 330 series and Seth Zwickel rolled a 317.

The Mustangs rolled a 932 baker series, including a strong finish with a 220.

The Mustangs and Fillies are on the road again Monday to take on Denison.