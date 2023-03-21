Shenandoah bowling coaches Darin Pease and Tom Foutch looked back at the season and handed out awards to the Shenandoah bowling teams at the end-of-season banquet, held Monday, March 20 at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge and sponsored by the Shenandoah Optimist Club.

The boys and girls combined to break five school records, five athletes ended their season at the individual state tournament and the Fillies competed at the team state tournament this season.

Team awards were given; Dalton Athen and Peyton Athen were named the team’s MVP’s.

Peyton Athen won most of the girls awards, also earning the Road Warrior Award, the High Series of the Year Award and the High Game of the Year Award. Hannah Stearns earned the Most Improved Award.

Dalton Athen won the Road Warrior Award on top of his boys MVP Award. Alex Razee earned High Series of the Year and shared the High Game of the Year Award with Gunner Steiner. Logan Herr took home the Most Improved Award.

The Athen siblings, as well as Dylan Gray, earned all-conference honors at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at the end of the season, with Dalton Athen earning first team recognition and Gray and Peyton Athen named to the second team. Natalie VanScoy earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference Academic Award.

There were 33 athletes in the program this season, the most Pease and Foutch have had in their four years guiding the program. Pease had several people to thank to start the program, including to the bowlers and their parents, saying he never heard a bad word about any of his athletes over the course of the season.

Three of the five new program records were set by the Mustangs. They broke the team score award for a two individual, five baker game format with a pin count of 3,150 at Denison. They also broke the program record for a single baker game with a 277 and the best 15-game baker total with a 3,039.

The Fillies also broke the 15-game baker record with the 2,626 they fired at the state tournament. Jaylan Gray broke the record with a three-game series score of 529.

The Fillies were given their state awards, which are given to individuals on each state qualifying team by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. It was the first time in five years that the Fillies qualified for the state tournament and they came out on fire, sitting in second after five baker games. After falling off a bit, Pease said the girls responded and bowled exceptionally well, with the 15-game baker record total being set there in Waterloo.

The boys looked like they were on their way to a strong finish to the season as well, rolling the 3,150 in Denison late in the season and then having a strong showing at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament, placing third. They were unable to hold onto that momentum at the state qualifying tournament, however, settling for second. Pease said it simply wasn’t their day.

The Fillies and Mustangs also earned team academic awards from their respective state associations. The girls earned the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award for a team GPA of 3.25 or higher. The boys earned the Excellence in Academic Achievement Award for a team GPA of 3.0 to 3.24.

Only three seniors — Gray, VanScoy and Emma Herr — exit the program.