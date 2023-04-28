The Shenandoah boys golf team was even with Red Oak with a 193 and well behind Atlantic’s 155 in a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular Thursday, April 27, in Atlantic.

Atlantic’s Roth Den Beste and Tristan Hayes shot matching 37s to lead the Trojans to the easy win.

The Mustangs had just four athletes in the lineup and Jade Spangler led the team with a 44. Ethan Laughlin added a 45 and Logan Twyman a 47. Brody Burdorf capped Shenandoah’s performance with a 57.

The Mustangs travel to Sidney Saturday for the Sidney Tournament.