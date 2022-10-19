Atlantic eliminates Fillies volleyball

ATLANTIC — The Shenandoah volleyball team was in a battle, splitting the first two sets with Atlantic Monday, Oct. 17, in the first round of the Class 3A Region 3 Tournament. The Trojans rolled in the third set, however, and then rallied to win the fourth, ending Shenandoah’s season.

Game scores were 25-23, 23-25, 25-10 and 25-19.

The Fillies finished the year with 17 wins, a four-win improvement from last season, but it wasn’t enough to earn a regional tournament win. Atlantic improved to 18-19 and advanced to a regional semifinal.

Atlantic built a 7-2 advantage early in the first set and held Shenandoah off throughout the set. Every time the Fillies would get within two or three, the Trojans had the answer to get the lead back to five or six. Atlantic built the lead to seven at 24-17, just after Shenandoah’s second timeout, but the Fillies rallied, scoring six straight, with Jenna Burdorf putting away two kills in the run. The run ended one point short, though, and Atlantic took a 1-0 lead.

Set two was close to the opposite, with Shenandoah leading by a small margin throughout. An Ashlynn Hodges kill put the Fillies up 19-15, but the Trojans scored four straight to tie the set. The teams split the next two points, but Shenandoah scored the next three, which included an ace by Hodges, to lead 23-20. Atlantic would get back within one, but the Fillies held on to even the match.

Game three was never close. Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock called a timeout at 6-1 and used her second at 17-6.

The Fillies responded, though, with their backs against the wall, leading for much of set four. A pair of kills by Hodges sandwiched around an ace from Sylvia Hennings forced an Atlantic timeout with Shenandoah up 15-12. Atlantic came back and took the lead for good at 20-19, however. Shenandoah wouldn’t score again with the Trojans finishing the match on an 8-0 run.

Comstock was happy to see the girls respond how they did after a third set where little went right.

“We seem to play better when we (start the set with the serve) sometimes (which they did in the fourth set),” Comstock said. “I don’t know why that is, but in that fourth set you can choose to fulfill that and get to game five or your choices can lead to not winning. We blocked really well in game one and parts of game two and I was proud of them for that and happy with our enthusiasm, then in game three it tapered off a bit. The girls never did give up throughout the season and especially (Monday).”

It came down to too many hitting errors for the Fillies as they finished the night with 29 hitting errors against 21 winners.

“We can nitpick our sets and nitpick our passing,” Comstock said, “but when it comes down to it, I told our hitters you have to go out and play and somehow get it over the net. The same few were making the same errors it seemed like. Next year, we’re going to be a defensive team. We’ll focus a lot on that over the summer and into next year.”

While nearly every one of Shenandoah’s hitters had a negative hitting percentage, Hodges got going late and led the team with seven kills.

“The first game was a good overall effort,” Comstock said. “When all three hitters were going in they couldn’t stop us, but we tapered off from that. We have to learn to push through those plays. Ashlynn stepped up her game. She had struggled a bit the last few, so it was good to have her back because she led the way.”

Kate Lantz, Genevive Jones and Burdorf ended with three kills each and Lynnae Green and Caroline Rogers both finished with two.

Peyton Athen led the Fillies with 11 assists, while Aliyah Parker finished with five and Macey Finlay added two.

Defensively, Finlay led the Fillies with 19 digs. Hennings added eight digs and Athen and Hodges finished with five each. Green picked up two digs. At the net, Rogers led the defense with four blocks. Lantz and Green added two each.

“We had a solid block and our defense did well because they had to hit around our block,” Comstock said. “We struggled at the beginning to pick up the tips from their outside (hitters), but we adjusted. Macey did a great job this year and especially (Monday). She was all over the place. We had others step up like Sylvia. She did a great job fulfilling her role and she’s one to pay attention to for next year.”

The Fillies were 89% from the service line for the match, with six aces. Hennings and Hodges served two aces each.

Nearly everyone that was in the program this year will return next year and while Comstock said they could use more athletes in the program next year, it will be about improving defensively and learning to play with a defensive mindset.

“We have to be more on our toes and we improved on that toward the end of the season,” Comstock said. “We talk about straightening your arms and freezing your platform and our serve receive passing did pick up and I’m proud of them for that.”

The Fillies lose just one senior in Lantz, who was second on the team in kills this season.

“Losing Kate for next year is a big loss,” Comstock said. “We have people that can step up and play that position, but Kate is a big block and a good hitter and someone will have to step up into that.”