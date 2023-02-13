ATLANTIC — It was a tough end to another season of improvement for Clarinda girls basketball in a 54-24 loss at Atlantic Saturday, Feb. 11, in the first round of the Class 3A Region 5 Tournament.

It was a very difficult first half on both sides of the floor for the Cardinals as they scored just four points and saw the Trojans score 21 straight over a scoreless stretch of more than 11 minutes spanning the first two quarters.

“It was a combination of (us not playing well and them playing well),” Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said. “(Atlantic) came out and set the tone in the paint, which is what they are good at. We knew we had to rebound and take care of the ball and in the first quarter we didn’t do a good job of it.”

Hanafan felt his team settled down after the first eight minutes, but a Trojan team that won its 18th game of the season Saturday continued to pull away, leading 32-4 at halftime and starting the continuous clock five minutes into the third quarter.

Hanafan challenged his team to show some fight in the second half and he felt they responded as well as they could have.

“It’s a definite show of culture that has changed in Clarinda girls sports,” Hanafan said, “from softball and volleyball to basketball. It doesn’t matter the circumstance, they’ll continue to fight. It was good to see them continue even though things didn’t go our way.”

Sage Howard led the Cardinals with seven points, while Taylor Cole contributed six. Carsen Wellhausen added five points, Maddie Cole had three, Jerzee Knight two and Kelby Gray one for a Cardinal team that ended the season with an 8-14 record.

“We were competitive and were right in a lot of games and just didn’t pull them out,” Hanafan said. “We’ll grow from that and keep being successful. We need to continue to build our skill and our strength, but it’s a young group and it’s a very exciting time for Clarinda girls basketball.”

Cole and Amelia Hesse finished their Clarinda basketball careers Saturday and Hanafan said those two have been incredible leaders for this young group.

“(Taylor and Amelia) have such high character,” Hanafan said. “I knew they would, but they took the underclassmen, guided them and taught them the way. They have helped change Clarinda girls sports as a whole and I’m forever grateful for it.”