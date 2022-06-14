Atlantic rolls past Mustangs

Shenandoah pitching gave up one huge inning in both ends of a doubleheader sweep for Atlantic baseball over the Mustangs Monday, June 13.

The Trojans won the opener 15-2 in five innings, thanks to a nine-run second inning. A seven-run fifth inning gave Atlantic the lead in a 12-3 win in the nightcap.

The Mustangs scored three runs in the third inning of game two to take a 3-2 lead. They continued to hold that advantage until Atlantic’s big inning. The Trojans then added three in the sixth for the final margin.

Hunter Dukes had two of the four Shenandoah hits, both doubles, and scored one of the runs. Camden Lorimor and Dalton Athen also scored while Jade Spangler drove in a run. Athen also had a double and Logan Twyman had the other Shenandoah hit.

Gage Herron started on the mound for the Mustangs and struck out three over 4 2/3 innings. He was charged with nine hits, three walks and nine runs, five earned. Cole Scamman gave up the final three runs as he struck out two in 1 1/3 innings.

Atlantic’s nine-run second inning in game one gave them an 11-0 lead. The Trojans added three in the third to expand the lead to 14-1.

Lorimor started on the mound and gave up four hits, five walks and 10 earned runs, while striking out two in 1 2/3 innings. Jayden Dickerson pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for Shenandoah, giving up five hits, four walks and five runs, three earned.

Lorimor led the offense with two hits and an RBI. Dukes tripled, Athen doubled and those two scored the two Mustang runs. Scamman and Herron had the other Shenandoah hits with Scamman driving in a run.

Shenandoah fell to 2-11 on the season and 0-10 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.