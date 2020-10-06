Atlantic shuts out Mustangs on Homecoming

SHENANDOAH – A long interception return by Atlantic defensive end Colton Tasto early in the third quarter ended a Shenandoah drive and changed the look of the game in a 28-0 Trojan win over the Mustangs on Friday.
Shenandoah trailed 7-0 at halftime and was putting a drive together to start the second half. A facemask penalty on the first play of the drive put the Mustangs in Atlantic territory. Zayne Zwickel and Blake Herold connected on a pass play to turn a 3rd-and-14 into a 4th-and-1, which Zwickel converted with a quarterback sneak. Morgan Cotten ran for another first down to the 22-yard line on the next play. Two plays later, Tasto picked off Zwickel’s pass into the flat and returned it all the way to Shenandoah’s 2-yard line.
Bodie Johnson found the end zone on the next play and the extra point doubled the Atlantic lead.
“It was definitely a killer for momentum,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said about the interception. “We came out after half and had a strong start. We took it down the field, but they made a tremendous play. It hurt, we lost that spark and everything we had going for us in the first half just seemed to be missing.”
Johnson added touchdown runs of 25 and 24 yards to cap Atlantic’s next two drives to make up the final margin.
The drive to start the second half was Shenandoah’s deepest trip into Atlantic territory all game.
The Mustangs had good field position multiple times during the game, starting a drive in Atlantic territory twice in the first half, but couldn’t score.
“It seemed like every time we had a good play, we took a step back the next,” said Ratliff. “We just couldn’t get in a rhythm with the passing game or the running game and that made it tough to move the ball. I liked how we came out after half and were able to execute a few plays. If we could have punched that one in, that would have changed the story a bit.”
Zwickel threw for 75 yards for the Mustangs with 58 of those going to Blake Herold.
Morgan Cotten led Shenandoah’s rushing attack with just 58 yards on 20 carries.
The Shenandoah defense kept them in the game throughout the first half. Atlantic’s only score was a 29-yard touchdown pass from Garrett McLaren to Colin Mullenix. McLaren and Mullenix connected on a long play earlier on the drive to set up the Trojans deep in Shenandoah territory.
“Our defense played tremendous in the first half,” said Ratliff. “We let the (Mullenix) kid get over the top of us twice and that hurts. We had some miscommunication on defense and he made a great individual play. We did a better job in the first half with our run defense. We were filling gaps hard and getting off blocks.”
Cotten and Ty Rogers led the Mustangs with eight tackles each. Logan Dickerson added six while Herold had 5.5.
Johnson finished with 155 yards and three scores to lead Atlantic’s running game.
The win sewed up a district title for the Trojans at 5-1 overall and 4-0 in Class 2A District 9. The Trojans host winless Red Oak to wrap up the regular season and will look for their sixth straight win and fourth consecutive shutout.
Shenandoah fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the district. They are home again to play Greene County Friday in the regular season finale.
“We still have a chance to finish the regular season with a winning record,” said Ratliff. “It’s a very winnable game for us and we have to come to play. If we have a great first half like we did (Friday) defensively I think we’re as good as any team. We have to figure some things out offensively, but the kids are still there and still fighting. They still believe and we want to come out swinging Friday.”
Greene County enters the finale at 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the district. The Rams and Mustangs are two of four teams within one game of each other in the middle of the district standings and playoff positioning will be on the line Friday. Every team qualifies for the postseason this year with pairings for the first two rounds scheduled to be released Saturday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
