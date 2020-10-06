Atlantic shuts out Mustangs on Homecoming

Cotten and Ty Rogers led the Mustangs with eight tackles each. Logan Dickerson added six while Herold had 5.5.

Johnson finished with 155 yards and three scores to lead Atlantic’s running game.

The win sewed up a district title for the Trojans at 5-1 overall and 4-0 in Class 2A District 9. The Trojans host winless Red Oak to wrap up the regular season and will look for their sixth straight win and fourth consecutive shutout.

Shenandoah fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the district. They are home again to play Greene County Friday in the regular season finale.

“We still have a chance to finish the regular season with a winning record,” said Ratliff. “It’s a very winnable game for us and we have to come to play. If we have a great first half like we did (Friday) defensively I think we’re as good as any team. We have to figure some things out offensively, but the kids are still there and still fighting. They still believe and we want to come out swinging Friday.”

Greene County enters the finale at 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the district. The Rams and Mustangs are two of four teams within one game of each other in the middle of the district standings and playoff positioning will be on the line Friday. Every team qualifies for the postseason this year with pairings for the first two rounds scheduled to be released Saturday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.