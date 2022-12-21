Atlantic sweeps Shenandoah basketball in 2022 finale

The Shenandoah basketball teams ended the 2022 portion of the season with losses at Atlantic Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Fillies fell 56-44, while the Mustangs suffered a 67-32 defeat.

Lynnae Green and Chloe Denton combined to score 34 of Shenandoah’s 44 points in a girls game that saw the Fillies make up nearly half of their third quarter deficit over the final eight minutes.

Atlantic led 19-6 after the first quarter, 32-12 at halftime and 48-25 entering the final period.

Green led Shenandoah with 18 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals. Denton added 16 points on four 3-point field goals. She also added three steals.

Caroline Rogers and Genevive Jones were next offensively for the Fillies with just three points each. Rogers added five assists, while Jones collected three rebounds. Kassidy Stephens and Navaeh Haffner scored two points each. Macey Finlay recorded four rebounds.

The Fillies exit 2022 with a 3-6 record, 1-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

The Mustangs only trailed 18-10 after the first quarter, but Atlantic extended the lead to 42-16 at halftime. Shenandoah outscored Atlantic in the third quarter only to see the Trojans pile on the points over the final eight minutes.

Seth Zwickel connected on three 3-point shots to lead Shenandoah with 11 points. He added three rebounds. Jade Spangler finished with nine points and four rebounds for the Mustangs.

Gage Herron ended the game with three points and three rebounds for Shenandoah. Camden Lorimor, Dalton Athen, Brody Burdorf and Rafe Rodewald all had two points and Ayden Johnson finished with one. Eli Cameron finished the game with three rebounds.

The Mustangs fell to 1-8 with the loss, 0-4 in conference play.