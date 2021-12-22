Atlantic turns away Shenandoah basketball in 2021 finale

The Shenandoah basketball teams ended the calendar year with home losses to Atlantic Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The Mustangs fell 71-52, while the Fillies dropped a 47-37 decision to the Trojans.

The Shenandoah boys jumped out to a 10-9 lead after the first quarter, but couldn’t contain the Trojan offense after that as Atlantic scored 28 points in the second quarter to lead 37-27 at halftime, and 21 more in the third quarter for a 58-42 advantage heading into the final period.

In his last game of the season, Blake Herold led the Mustangs with 18 points and nine rebounds. Herold will have surgery during the holiday break and will miss the rest of the season.

Zach Foster added 17 points and five rebounds for the Mustangs, who enter the break at 1-9 overall and 0-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Nolan Mount also reached double figures offensively with 11 points. He added seven assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Evan Holmes scored three points and secured five rebounds for Shenandoah. Beau Gardner chipped in two points and Mitchell Jones ended with one.

Atlantic improved to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

In the girls game, Atlantic sat back in a 2-3 zone and allowed just six points between all of Shenandoah’s posts as they earned their second win of the season.

The Fillies led 23-21 after a back and forth first half, but managed just three points in the third quarter while the Trojans scored 12. The Fillies would get no closer than six in the final quarter.

Reese Spiegel scored nine points, all from outside, to lead the Fillie offense. Kassidy Stephens and Brooklen Black added seven points each while Macey Finlay and Lynnae Green both had six. Green secured four rebounds while Black ended with three.

Caroline Rogers and Jenna Burdorf both had one point. Ava Wolf didn’t score, but controlled 11 rebounds. Keelee Razee added three rebounds.

The Fillies fell to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while the Trojans improved to 2-8 on the season, 1-3 in the conference.

Shenandoah’s teams don’t play again until a Jan. 6 trip to Fremont-Mills.