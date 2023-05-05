Ben Miller won both of his matches, but those were the only two wins for Clarinda boys tennis in a 7-2 loss at Audubon Thursday, May 4.

Miller beat Eli Deist 8-5 at No. 2 singles and teamed up with Drake Riddle for an 8-2 win over Deist and Isaac Jackson at No. 1 doubles.

The Cardinals were close in a few other matches, none closer than Dillon Hunter’s 9-8 loss to Connor Christensen at No. 4 singles. Riddle lost 8-6 to Jackson at the top singles spot and Ian Smith fell 8-6 to Carson Matthews at No. 5 singles.

Brady Cox lost 8-1 to Sawyer McClain-Toft at No. 3 singles and Paxton Tomkinson dropped an 8-1 decision at the sixth singles spot.

Audubon also won the other two doubles matches, with Hunter and Smith losing 8-3 at No. 2 and Cox and Tomkinson falling 8-6 at No. 3.

Next for Clarinda is the individual district tournament Monday in Red Oak.