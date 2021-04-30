Backus, Laughlin, Morales win events at Griswold

The Shenandoah Mustangs finished second and the Fillies took fourth at the Griswold Tiger Co-ed meet Thursday, April 29.
The Mustangs scored 106 points, but were well behind Underwood’s 165 to win the meet. Lenox ended third with 80.
The Fillies scored 103 points, just 11 behind Nodaway Valley and 14 back of AHSTW. Underwood won the title with 144.5 points.
The Mustangs won two events on the evening, both in the field.
Tyler Laughlin won the discus title with a throw of 147 feet, 3 inches, while Riley Backus cleared an even 6 feet to win the high jump title.
Laughlin also placed third in the shot put with a throw of 40-6. Additionally in the field, Jace L’Heureux placed fourth in the shot put, Kemper Long took sixth in the discus and Hunter Dukes finished sixth in the long jump.
Carter Backus led the Mustangs in the individual running events, earning second-place finishes in both hurdle events. He finished the 110 hurdles in 15.97 seconds and the 400 hurdles in 1 minute, 0.21 seconds.
The Mustangs were also second in a pair of relays. The 4x100 team of Beau Gardner, Dukes and Riley and Carter Backus finished in 46.17 while the 800 medley team of Gardner, Morgan Cotten, Dukes and Alex Razee ended in 1:40.79.
The Mustangs were also third in the 4x800 with Nolan Mount, Mitchell Jones, Bryce McDowell and Brandon McDowell in 9:44.37.
Razee added a third-place run in the 800 for the Mustangs in 2:10.13. Evan Holmes took fourth in the 110 hurdles and Dukes finished fifth in the 100 for Shenandoah.
Mitchell Jones finished seventh in the 1600 and Brody Cullin ended seventh in the 400 hurdles. Tysen Shaw added an eighth-place finish in the 400 and Rafe Rodewald finished eighth in the 3200.
Other relay place-winners for the Mustangs were a fourth-place run in the 4x200, sixth in the 1600 medley and seventh in the 4x400.
Sara Morales led the way for the Fillies with a win in the shot put at 37-4 and a runner-up finish in the discus at 111-1. Mia Parker also placed in both throws, taking third in the shot put at 34-6.5 and fifth in the discus at 93-3.
Christene Johnson added a runner-up mark in the 1500 for the Fillies in 5:36.48. Sarah Gilbert placed third in the 400 hurdles in 1:13.18.
The Fillies also had two runner-up relay finishes. Gilbert and Johnson were joined by Brenna Godfread and Macey Finlay on the runner-up 4x800 that finished in 11:17.28. The 1600 medley team of Kate Lantz, Jenna Burdorf, Gilbert and Godfread also placed second in 4:51.41.
The Fillies were also third in the 4x400 with Gilbert, Alexis Zito, Finlay and Godfread in 4:40.28. They finished fourth in the 800 medley and 4x100 with Sydney Edwards, Burdorf, Lantz and Zito in both.
The Fillies had a pair of fourth-place individual finishes. Lantz cleared 4-8 in the high jump and Finlay ran a 2:51.69 in the 800.
Edwards took fifth in the 100 and Kelsey Franklin ended fifth in the 3000 and sixth in the 1500 for Shenandoah.
Burdorf added a sixth-place finish in the long jump, Zito ended seventh in the 400 and Hadlee Kinghorn finished seventh in the high jump and eighth in the 100 hurdles for the Fillies.
Full Shenandoah girls results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 4. Shenandoah 103.
100 meter dash – 5. Sydney Edwards 14.03. Taylor Henderson 16.08.
200 meter dash – Morgan Cook 31.92. Taylor Henderson 34.80.
400 meter dash – 7. Alexis Zito 1:13.45.
800 meter run – 4. Macey Finlay 2:51.69. Natalie VanScoy 3:13.79.
1500 meter run – 2. Christene Johnson 5:36.48. 6. Kelsey Franklin 6:08.28.
3000 meter run – 5. Kelsey Franklin 13:55.37. Aleigha Gomez 15:18.44.
100 meter hurdles – 8. Hadlee Kinghorn 18.02.
400 meter hurdles – 3. Sarah Gilbert 1:13.18.
Discus – 2. Sara Morales 111-1. 5. Mia Parker 93-3.
Shot put – 1. Sara Morales 37-4. 3. Mia Parker 34-6.5.
High jump – 4. Kate Lantz 4-8. 7. Hadlee Kinghorn 4-6.
Long jump – 6. Jenna Burdorf 14-2.75. Morgan Cook 12-2.75.
4x100 meter relay – 4. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Kate Lantz, Jenna Burdorf, Alexis Zito) 55.04.
4x200 meter relay – Shenandoah (Mia Parker, Aliyah Parker, Taylor Henderson, Morgan Cook) 2:26.49.
4x400 meter relay – 3. Shenandoah (Sarah Gilbert, Alexis Zito, Macey Finlay, Brenna Godfread) 4:40.28.
4x800 meter relay – 2. Shenandoah (Brenna Godfread, Sarah Gilbert, Macey Finlay, Christene Johnson) 11:17.28.
800 meter medley relay – 4. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Kate Lantz, Alexis Zito) 2:08.58.
1600 meter medley relay – 2. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Jenna Burdorf, Sarah Gilbert, Brenna Godfread) 4:51.41.
Full Shenandoah boys results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 2. Shenandoah 106.
100 meter dash – 5. Hunter Dukes 11.90. Evan Flowers 12.93.
200 meter dash – Ashtin Perrin 26.74.
400 meter dash – 8. Tysen Shaw 1:00.93. Ben Labrum 1:07.73.
800 meter run – 3. Alex Razee 2:10.13. Nolan Mount 2:24.19.
1600 meter run – 7. Mitchell Jones 5:20.68. Brandon McDowell 5:42.67.
3200 meter run – 8. Rafe Rodewald 13:05.06.
110 meter hurdles – 2. Carter Backus 15.97. 4. Evan Holmes 18.12.
400 meter hurdles – 2. Carter Backus 1:00.21. 7. Brody Cullin 1:03.86.
Discus – 1. Tyler Laughlin 147-3. 6. Kemper Long 110-7.
Shot put – 3. Tyler Laughlin 40-6. 4. Jace L’Heureux 39-7.
High jump – 1. Riley Backus 6-0.
Long jump – 6. Hunter Dukes 17-10. Ben Labrum 16-8.
4x100 meter relay – 2. Shenandoah (Beau Gardner, Hunter Dukes, Riley Backus, Carter Backus) 46.17.
4x200 meter relay – 4. Shenandoah (Beau Gardner, Morgan Cotten, Brody Cullin, Ashtin Perrin) 1:41.35.
4x400 meter relay – 7. Shenandoah (Alex Razee, Ashtin Perrin, Evan Holmes, Brandon McDowell) 4:01.60.
4x800 meter relay – 3. Shenandoah (Nolan Mount, Mitchell Jones, Bryce McDowell, Brandon McDowell) 9:44.37.
800 meter sprint medley relay – 2. Shenandoah (Beau Gardner, Morgan Cotten, Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee) 1:40.79.
1600 meter distance medley relay – 6. Shenandoah (Beau Gardner, Morgan Cotten, Ashtin Perrin, Mitchell Jones) 4:17.75.