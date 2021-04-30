Backus, Laughlin, Morales win events at Griswold

The Mustangs were also third in the 4x800 with Nolan Mount, Mitchell Jones, Bryce McDowell and Brandon McDowell in 9:44.37.

Razee added a third-place run in the 800 for the Mustangs in 2:10.13. Evan Holmes took fourth in the 110 hurdles and Dukes finished fifth in the 100 for Shenandoah.

Mitchell Jones finished seventh in the 1600 and Brody Cullin ended seventh in the 400 hurdles. Tysen Shaw added an eighth-place finish in the 400 and Rafe Rodewald finished eighth in the 3200.

Other relay place-winners for the Mustangs were a fourth-place run in the 4x200, sixth in the 1600 medley and seventh in the 4x400.

Sara Morales led the way for the Fillies with a win in the shot put at 37-4 and a runner-up finish in the discus at 111-1. Mia Parker also placed in both throws, taking third in the shot put at 34-6.5 and fifth in the discus at 93-3.

Christene Johnson added a runner-up mark in the 1500 for the Fillies in 5:36.48. Sarah Gilbert placed third in the 400 hurdles in 1:13.18.