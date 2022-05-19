Baker, Racine enjoy first state meet experience

DES MOINES – For Essex athletes Olivia Baker and Tony Racine, their day at the state track and field meet Thursday, May 19, was about the experience.

Both were very excited coming in. Racine placed 18th in the Class 1A long jump and Baker 24th in the Class 1A shot put.

“I told them this year you may not get first, but it’s a good experience,” Essex head coach Ray Liles said, “and keep in mind they have next year to come back and put the hard work in. It was the first time for both of them and they were both pretty excited.”

Racine traveled 19 feet, 6.5 inches, on his first jump of the day, just less than three inches off his season’s best. That jump stood up for his 18th place finish.

“My first jump I did what I usually did,” Racine said. “I tried something new on my second and the last one I don’t really want to talk about. I didn’t come in to win or anything. It was a fun experience and it was nice to be here.”

Racine went 18-11.75 on his second jump and then 17-11.25 on his third and final attempt.

The top eight after three jumps advanced to the finals and 20-10.5 was the distance needed to earn three more jumps. Kole Becker of Lisbon won the state title at 23-2.25.

Baker improved with each of her three attempts in the shot put, but was more than 3 ½ feet off of her season’s best throw. She started at 31-6.5, then threw 32-1.25 and then 32-6.5.

“It was cool to throw with these girls that throw really well,” Baker said, “and against higher competition. It was a different atmosphere and a lot more energy”

Audi Crooks of Bishop Garrigan broke the state record with a throw of 45-1 to win the event, almost five feet better than the field.

Liles said both of his athletes didn’t have their best mark of the season, but it was good to see both compete and both still have time left in the program.

“Tony woke up and was excited and ready to go,” Liles said. “He was a little disappointed, but knows what to work for to come back next year. Olivia was a little off and didn’t throw quite her best, but she’ll work and come back ready to go.”

Both agreed it was a great experience.

“I knew there were a lot of people that threw farther than me,” Baker said. “I was ready for the experience itself and was very excited coming into it.”

“This was crazy,” Racine added. “There was a lot of pressure compared to the little meets we usually run. It was unreal.”

Video interviews with Racine and Baker can be found below.