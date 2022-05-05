Baker, Racine lead Essex track and field at Corner meet

The Essex girls track and field team finished fourth and boys placed sixth at the Corner Conference Track and Field meet Tuesday, May 3, at Fremont-Mills High School.

The Fremont-Mills girls and East Mills boys won team championships with Stanton finishing second in both.

The Trojans and Trojanettes combined to win three conference event titles.

Tony Racine had a nice final stretch to beat Griswold’s Cody Dorscher by 31 hundredths of a second to win the 1600 meter run. Racine’s final time was 5 minutes, 25.38 seconds.

Racine also ran the final leg of the winning 1600 meter medley relay. Johnny Resh, Skylar Hall and Qwintyn Vanatta joined Racine bringing the baton around in 4:15.26.

Both wins were in trophy events with Racine winning the A.D. Benson Memorial Mile and the medley taking home the Bob Weber medley relay trophy. Essex head coach Ray Liles said bringing home trophies is a big deal.

“It was nice to win a couple trophies and get some momentum going into the last couple meets,” Liles said. “It’s been since 2016 that someone from Essex has won the mile trophy. Tony has been working to improve his time all year and to see it finally pay off at the conference meet was great. It’s been since 2000 that Essex has won the distance medley. That was the first time this year that that team has run the medley so for them to go out there and get first is awesome.”

Olivia Baker was the winner for the Essex girls. She had her best shot put throw of the season at 35 feet, 10 inches, beating the field by nearly three feet.

“Olivia has been working on shot put all year,” Liles said, “so for her to come out to the conference meet and get first is big for her confidence going into districts next week.”

Riley Jensen added a pair of runner-up finishes for the Trojanettes. She cleared 4-10 in the high jump and had an impressive final stretch to take second in the 1500 in 6:11.84.

The Trojanettes added fourth-place individual finishes from Cindy Swain in the 100, Helena Hamalainen in the 3000, Emma Barrett in the long jump and Brianne Johnson in the discus.

Essex’s top two relays were a runner-up finish in the 4x100 with Kyndra Gray, Tori Burns, Brooke Burns and Swain, who crossed the line in 55.91. The 4x800 team ended third in a time of 12:02.77 with the team of Tori Burns, Alex King, Jensen and Barrett.

“The girls 4x100 getting second was big for the girls and team to score some points and get a confidence boost going into the last week of the season,” Liles said.

For the Essex boys, Racine was also second in the long jump at 19-7 and Resh added a pair of fourth-place individual finishes for the Trojans in the long jump and 200.

Beside the winning medley, no other relay finished higher than fourth for the Trojans.

The Essex boys are back on the track Thursday at Southwest Valley while both teams travel to Fremont-Mills Monday for the final regular season meet of the season.

Full Essex girls results (Top six places noted)

Team scoring: 4. Essex 79.

100 meter dash: 4. Cindy Swain 14.59.

800 meter run: 5. Riley Jensen 2:54.38. Emma Barrett 3:01.99.

1500 meter run: 2. Riley Jensen 6:11.84. 5. Emma Barrett 6:23.76.

3000 meter run: 4. Helena Hamalainen 14:28.54.

100 meter hurdles: 5. Desiree Glasgo 19.79.

400 meter hurdles: 6. Desiree Glasgo 1:34.01. Alex King 1:35.18.

High jump: 2. Riley Jensen 4-10.

Long jump: 4. Emma Barrett 13-10.5. 5. Cindy Swain 13-9.

Shot put: 1. Olivia Baker 35-10. Natalie Taylor 23-9.5.

Discus: 4. Brianne Johnson 81-2.5. 6. Natalie Taylor 75-7.

4x100 meter relay: 2. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Tori Burns, Brooke Burns, Cindy Swain) 55.91.

4x200 meter relay: 5. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns, Cindy Swain) 2:05.98.

4x400 meter relay: 6. Essex (Olivia Baker, Helena Hamalainen, Desiree Glasgo, Alex King) 5:48.78.

4x800 meter relay: 3. Essex (Tori Burns, Alex King, Riley Jensen, Emma Barrett) 12:02.77.

800 meter medley relay: 4. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns) 2:11.95.

1600 meter medley relay: 5. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Olivia Baker, Tori Burns) 5:24.91.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 4. Essex (Desiree Glasgo, Alex King, Olivia Baker, Brianne Johnson) 1:23.42.

Full Essex boys results (Top six places noted)

Team scoring: 6. Essex 54.

100 meter dash: Bradley Franks 16.58.

200 meter dash: 4. Johnny Resh 25.21.

400 meter dash: Nic Givens 1:05.09.

800 meter run: Keaton Anderson 3:35.33.

1600 meter run: 1. Tony Racine 5:25.38. Christian Johnson 7:53.50.

3200 meter run: Keaton Anderson 17:00.91.

High jump: Qwintyn Vanatta No height.

Long jump: 2. Tony Racine 19-7. 4. Johnny Resh 18-4.5.

Shot put: Kooper Nelson 36-3.5. Johnathan Staley 32-7.

Discus: 5. Johnathan Staley 95-6. Kooper Nelson 87-0.

4x100 meter relay: 5. Essex (Kaden Peeler, Skylar Hall, Bradley Franks, Cash Seaman) 1:00.80.

4x200 meter relay: 4. Essex (Tony Racine, Qwintyn Vanatta, Skylar Hall, Johnny Resh) 1:46.83.

4x400 meter relay: 5. Essex (Keaton Anderson, Nic Givens, Christian Johnson, Bradley Franks) 5:48.47.

4x800 meter relay: 4. Essex (Johnathan Staley, Nic Givens, Christian Johnson, Keaton Anderson) 12:32.16.

800 meter medley relay: 5. Essex (Kaden Peeler, Cash Seaman, Kooper Nelson, Nic Givens) 2:07.13.

1600 meter medley relay: 1. Essex (Johnny Resh, Skylar Hall, Qwintyn Vanatta, Tony Racine) 4:15.26.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 5. Essex (Skylar Hall, Bradley Franks, Qwintyn Vanatta, Johnathan Staley) 1:41.20.