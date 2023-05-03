GRISWOLD — Tony Racine jumped over 21 feet in the long jump to win a Corner Conference title and lead the Essex teams at the conference meet Tuesday, May. 1.

Racine’s best jump was 21 feet, 2 inches. He also finished third in the shot put at 36-6.75. Those 16 points made up nearly half of the team’s 36 to finish sixth overall. East Mills won the team title with 184.66 points.

“Tony has been working hard on his steps and his landing all year,” Essex boys head coach Ray Liles said. “We haven’t really had a meet where he felt comfortable with what he has jumped, but it all came together (Tuesday).”

The Trojanettes were also sixth, scoring 47 points, 10 behind fifth-place Sidney. Fremont-Mills nearly doubled up runner-up East Mills to win the team title with 204 points.

Olivia Baker gave the Essex girls an event win, throwing the shot put 34 feet, 8.5 inches.

Riley King added a runner-up mark in the 3,000-meters for the Trojanettes in a time of 13 minutes, 3.43 seconds. King was also third in the 1,500 in 5:58.51.

Cindy Swain raced to third in the 100 in 13.58 and Brianne Johnson finished fourth in the discus with a best throw of 85-2 for Esssex.

The Trojanettes were able to score points in all five relays they entered. The 4x100 team did best, with a fourth-place mark in 57.74 with Addy Resh, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns and Swain.

Wade Sholes added a third-place finish in the long jump for the Essex boys with a best jump of 17-7.5. Isaiah Sholes took third in the high jump, clearing 5-4.

The rest of Essex’s points came from the four relays it entered, led by the shuttle hurdle giving the Trojans four points for a fourth-place finish. Ashon Kline, Wade Sholes, Isaiah Sholes and Qwintyn Vanatta finished in 1:22.69.

The Essex track and field teams return to the track Thursday at Southwest Valley.

Full Essex results (Top 6 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: 6. Essex 47.

100-meter dash: 3. Cindy Swain 13.58; Mariska Kirchert 15.29.

800-meter run: Kylie Valdez 3:09.44.

1,500-meter run: 3. Riley King 5:58.51.

3,000-meter run: 2. Riley King 13:03.43.

100-meter hurdles: Brianne Johnson 19.19; Mariska Kirchert 21.45.

400-meter hurdles: Alex King 1:42.95.

Discus: 4. Brianne Johnson 85-2; Natalie Taylor 53-7.5.

Shot put: 1. Olivia Baker 34-8.5; Natalie Taylor 25-4.25.

4x100 meter relay: 4. Essex (Addy Resh, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain) 57.74.

4x200 meter relay: 6. Essex (Addy Resh, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain) 2:08.80.

800-meter medley relay: 5. Essex (Cindy Swain, Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns) 2:15.50.

1,600-meter medley relay: 5. Essex (Addy Resh, Kylie Valez, Alex King, Riley King) 5:27.95.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 4. Essex (Mariska Kirchert, Kylie Valdez, Alex King, Brianne Johnson) 1:26.39.

Boys

Team scoring: 6. Essex 36.

100-meter dash: Ashon Kline 13.03.

3,200-meter run: Keaton Anderson 16:17.39.

Discus: Cash Seaman 88-2; John Staley 73-11; Damien Aradanas 64-10.

Shot put: 3. Tony Racine 36-6.75; Cash Seaman 30-5; Damien Aradanas 25-7.

High jump: 3. Isaiah Sholes 5-4.

Long jump: 1. Tony Racine 21-2; 3. Wade Sholes 17-7.5.

4x400 meter relay: 6. Essex (Keaton Anderson, Cash Seaman, Damien Aradanas, John Staley) 5:32.27.

4x800 meter relay: 5. Essex (Isaiah Sholes, Wade Sholes, John Staley, Keaton Anderson) 12:32.29.

1,600-meter medley relay: 6. Essex (Wade Sholes, Isaiah Sholes, Ashon Kline, Qwintyn Vanatta) 4:47.90.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 4. Essex (Ashon Kline, Wade Sholes, Isaiah Sholes, Qwintyn Vanatta) 1:22.69.