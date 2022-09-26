Ballan finds end zone late in Sidney loss at Mount Ayr

The Mount Ayr Raiders scored 42 first quarter points and coasted from there in a 56-6 win over Sidney Friday, Sept. 23, in Class A District 7 play.

Jeramiah Ballan scored Sidney’s only touchdown, which came in the final quarter. Ballan rushed for 13 yards on 17 carries and also had the only two Cowboy receptions of the game, which came for a total of two yards.

Chace Wallace rushed for 37 yards for Sidney and Andreas Buttry was just two for seven throwing the ball with an interception.

Mount Ayr, meanwhile, had 10 different backs combine to rush for 211 yards and six touchdowns. Braydon Pierson led the Raiders with 69 yards and a score. The Raiders only attempted one pass on the game.

Wallace led Sidney’s defense with 5.5 tackles. He also recovered a fumble. Nik Peters added 4.5 tackles and Elliott Aultman finished with four. Michael Hensley and Mason Dovel added three tackles each.

The loss dropped the Cowboys to 1-4 on the season and 0-4 in the district. A road trip to district leading AHSTW is next.