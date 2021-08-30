Ballan scores three touchdowns as Cowboys end losing streak

After Sidney football’s first season playing 11-man football in nearly two decades ended without a win last season, this year’s Cowboys made the 2 ½ hour drive east and didn’t waste any time making sure that didn’t happen again with a 46-6 win at Wayne Friday, Aug. 27, to open the season for both teams.

The Cowboys had to do some position shuffling during the week leading into the game and Jeramiah Ballan stepped in at running back and rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries in his first start in the backfield.

Cole Stenzel and Chace Wallace added touchdown runs for the Cowboys and Matthew Benedict and Brexton Roberts connected on a 67-yard touchdown pass to account for the six Cowboy touchdowns in a game that saw the Cowboys enjoy an advantage big enough to keep the clock moving for much of the second half.

The Cowboys rushed for 213 yards as a team with 12 different athletes having at least one carry.

Benedict completed four of 10 passes for 147 yards and the one score with Stenzel, Garett Phillips and Braedon Godfread all catching a pass for double digit yards.