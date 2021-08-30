 Skip to main content
Ballan scores three touchdowns as Cowboys end losing streak
Sidney football

Pictured are the members of the 2021 Sidney football team. Front row, from left: Michael Hensley, Layden Wilson, Hadley Reilly, Taylor McFail, Ethan Peters, Jeramiah Ballan, Seth Ettleman, Kurt Speed and Izaiah Flowers. Middle row: Isaac Hutt, Andreas Buttry, LaDarius Albright, Kolt Payne, Chace Wallace, Lincoln Osborne, Kolton Wilson, Cole Stenzel, Garett Phillips, Grant Whitehead. Back row, from left: Mason Dovel, Elliott Aultman, Austin Pike, Wyatt Thompson, Brexton Roberts, Nik Peters, Matthew Benedict, Jeryn Parmer, Conner Behrends, Micah Aldana and Connor Moheng. Not pictured: Isaiah Aldana and Braedon Godfread.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

After Sidney football’s first season playing 11-man football in nearly two decades ended without a win last season, this year’s Cowboys made the 2 ½ hour drive east and didn’t waste any time making sure that didn’t happen again with a 46-6 win at Wayne Friday, Aug. 27, to open the season for both teams.

The Cowboys had to do some position shuffling during the week leading into the game and Jeramiah Ballan stepped in at running back and rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries in his first start in the backfield.

Cole Stenzel and Chace Wallace added touchdown runs for the Cowboys and Matthew Benedict and Brexton Roberts connected on a 67-yard touchdown pass to account for the six Cowboy touchdowns in a game that saw the Cowboys enjoy an advantage big enough to keep the clock moving for much of the second half.

The Cowboys rushed for 213 yards as a team with 12 different athletes having at least one carry.

Benedict completed four of 10 passes for 147 yards and the one score with Stenzel, Garett Phillips and Braedon Godfread all catching a pass for double digit yards.

Nik Peters, Micah Aldana and Stenzel led the defensive effort with 12 tackles each. Godfread and Ballan both had an interception as Wayne quarterback Boudyn White failed to complete a pass.

The Cowboys are back on the road Friday for their district opener as they meet up with Southwest Valley. The Timberwolves lost 28-0 to Central Decatur in their season opener.

