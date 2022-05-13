Barrett, Tibben lead Trojan golf at sectionals

The Essex/Stanton boys golf season ended Wednesday, May 11, with a sixth-place finish at a Class 1A sectional tournament at the Fremont County Golf Course in Sidney.

The Trojans shot a 393, well off of Sidney’s 341, Fremont-Mills’ 359 and Bedford’s 364. Those three advanced to Monday’s district tournament in Denison.

Sidney also had the top three individual finishers in the field with Hayden Thompson shooting an 81 to win the tournament.

A 91 was the score needed to earn one of the individual qualifying spots, which are given to the top two athletes not on a qualifying team. Dylan Barrett and Kywin Tibben led the Trojans with a 96.

Kaden Buick shot a 99 and Jacob Martin a 102 to make up Essex/Stanton’s team score. Tony Racine added a 113.

Barrett is the only one of the five Trojans who competed Wednesday that exit the program.