Barrett with career day in Trojanette rout

Emma Barrett went off for 29 points in leading the Essex Trojanettes to a 79-22 win over Heartland Christian Monday, Feb. 8.

Barrett made 12 of her 20 field goal attempts and three of four tries from outside while adding four rebounds, three steals and three assists.

Elise Dailey added 12 points, 17 rebounds and four steals for the Trojanettes. Riley Jensen also reached double figures with 10 points along with seven steals and three rebounds as Essex improved to 4-13 on the season.

Olivia Baker nearly finished with her own double-double, scoring eight points and pulling down 10 rebounds. She also finished with four steals. Brooke Burns also scored eight points.

Brianne Johnson finished with six points and four assists for the Trojanettes. Sami York ended with four points and five rebounds and Alex King scored two points and collected six rebounds. Tori Burns finished with five rebounds.

Heartland Christian fell to 2-15 with the loss.

Essex visits Griswold Tuesday before opening the Class 1A regional tournament Thursday at East Mills.

