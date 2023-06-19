The Clarinda baseball team celebrated Baseball Day in Clarinda with a 9-3 win over Bedford Saturday, June 17, earning their seventh consecutive win.

The Cardinals jumped on the Bulldogs early, scoring seven runs in the first two innings. Their final runs came across as single runs in the third and sixth innings.

Caden Butt and Anthony Webb combined to hold the Bulldog bats in check. Butt pitched three innings, striking out four, and giving up four hits, four walks and two runs, one earned. Webb struck out four over four innings. He gave up two hits and one earned run.

Cole Baumgart and Creighton Tuzzio led the Clarinda bats with two hits each with Tuzzio also driving in three runs. Baumgart scored twice and drove in a run. Andrew Jones added a hit and two RBIs for the Cardinals.

Marcus Foster also had a hit for Clarinda and also drove in a run. Justus Fine added a hit and a run scored. Tadyn Brown scored twice and stole a base.

The win completed a 5-0 week for the Cardinals and pushed their record to 11-4 on the season. They travel to conference leader and Class 3A state-ranked Lewis Central for a doubleheader Monday.