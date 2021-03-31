 Skip to main content
Baseball, football are favorites for Essex's Hadden
Baseball, football are favorites for Essex's Hadden

Tucker Hadden - 4sport baseball

Essex senior Tucker Hadden makes a catch during a 2020 Trojan baseball game. Hadden said either baseball or football has been his favorite sport during his high school career.

 Photo by Becki Franks for Page County Newspapers

Essex senior Tucker Hadden has had a strong senior season in finishing up his four-sport career as an Essex Trojan.

Hadden continues our series on area seniors who have been involved in four sports throughout their high school career.

Hadden has competed in football, basketball, golf and baseball in his time at Essex. He started out as a track athlete during the spring, but made the switch to golf when Essex offered the sport for the first time during his sophomore year.

He said he has played all of those sports for several years and has enjoyed each one.

Hadden said either baseball or football is his favorite and was a big fan of going to Stanton to play football for the shared Stanton-Essex program.

“I enjoyed sharing football,” Hadden said. “We were able to get some wins and had the chance to compete against other teams that we couldn’t when we were just Essex.”

He said he had a blast this year, which included a win over Murray in the district playoffs and his favorite sports memory came in that game.

“It was a pass over the middle (by Murray),” Hadden said on his favorite play. “I was backing up on my guy and I read the play and I pulled up and hit him hard, drove him to the ground and he fumbled. Getting up and seeing the bench cheering was pretty exciting.”

The baseball team’s run to the district finals his freshman year was also a top memory for Hadden.

He said sharing football with Stanton taught him quite a bit.

“You learn a lot when playing with other people in getting along with new people,” Hadden said. “It was a whole new aspect with going to Stanton and learning to play with new people.”

Hadden said it’s been tough to take the losing as much as he had at Essex, but he has enjoyed his time as a Trojan. He recommends for the younger kids to just “keep your head in it,” when playing a sport and to “keep your grades up.”

Hadden said competing with Stanton in football and then against them in other sports has been an interesting part of the last two years as well.

Hadden is going straight into the workforce after high school. He has done some work with Fine and Sons Home Builders and plans on building more with them, starting this summer.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Hadden said about the job. “I’ll probably continue to do that and eventually go to school.”

