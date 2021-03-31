Baseball, football are favorites for Essex's Hadden

Essex senior Tucker Hadden has had a strong senior season in finishing up his four-sport career as an Essex Trojan.

Hadden continues our series on area seniors who have been involved in four sports throughout their high school career.

Hadden has competed in football, basketball, golf and baseball in his time at Essex. He started out as a track athlete during the spring, but made the switch to golf when Essex offered the sport for the first time during his sophomore year.

He said he has played all of those sports for several years and has enjoyed each one.

Hadden said either baseball or football is his favorite and was a big fan of going to Stanton to play football for the shared Stanton-Essex program.

“I enjoyed sharing football,” Hadden said. “We were able to get some wins and had the chance to compete against other teams that we couldn’t when we were just Essex.”

He said he had a blast this year, which included a win over Murray in the district playoffs and his favorite sports memory came in that game.