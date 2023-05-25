Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Shenandoah baseball team took the lead late and then poured it on over the final two frames in an 11-2 win at Missouri Valley Wednesday, May 24.

Shenandoah struck first with two runs in the first. Jade Spangler bunted his way on and Dalton Athen walked. They came around to score on a passed ball and an error.

The Big Reds tied the game with a two-run third inning. Shenandoah went back in front in the fifth. Camden Lorimor and Athen both doubled with one out and then Athen scored on an error to make it 4-2.

The first four Mustangs reached base on two singles and two walks in the sixth inning. All four scored with Athen’s double driving in two. Shenandoah added three more runs in the seventh for the final margin with Spangler driving in two with a triple.

Spangler and Logan Twyman led the offense with three hits each, leading a team that finished with 14 total hits. Spangler drove in three runs and scored three more. Athen and Jacob Rystrom added two hits each, with Athen driving in three runs and Rystrom scoring once.

Zane McManis produced a hit, two stolen bases and scored three runs for Shenandoah. Cole Graham added a hit and an RBI.

Lorimor earned the win on the mound, striking out 10 Big Red hitters over five innings. He worked around six hits and two walks, giving up two earned runs. Twyman worked the final two innings, striking out five and giving up just one hit.

Shenandoah improved to 1-1 and returns home Thursday to play Clarinda.