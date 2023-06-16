The Clarinda A’s got off to a fast start offensively Thursday, June 15, in Sedalia and held on for an 11-9 win over the Bombers.

While the A’s scored eight runs over the first three innings, Sedalia scored five. Nobody scored in the middle three innings before Clarinda added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. That was enough to withstand Sedalia’s four-run ninth inning.

Junior Barajas singled in a pair of runs for the A’s in the first inning. Cole Warehime, Paxton Terveen and Nick Massarini all drove in runs in the second, with Joey Little also scoring on a wild pitch to give Clarinda a 6-3 lead after the top of the second. A bases loaded walk and an error allowed two more runs to score for the A’s in the third.

Terrick Thompson drove in a run with a seventh-inning single for the A’s. Little walked with the bases full in the seventh and eighth innings.

Luke Rodenberg got into trouble on the mound for the A’s in the ninth, but left the tying run at second base as the Bombers scored four times on a hit and two Clarinda errors.

Barjas finished with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs for Clarinda. Massarini and Thompson added two hits each, with both also contributing a run scored and an RBI. Little had a hit to go with his two walks. He scored a run and drove in two. Warehime and Terveen added a hit each, with the two combining for three runs scored and two RBIs.

The A’s improved to 8-4 overall and 7-4 in the MINK League and play their next four games at home, including non-league games Friday and Saturday.