Beam, Cowboys runner-up, Mustangs 6th at Mustang Invitational

The Sidney Cowboys and Cowboy junior Kyle Beam both left the Shenandoah Mustang Invitational Golf Tournament Tuesday, April 13, with runner-up finishes.

Beam shot a 78, two shots behind Fremont-Mills’ Cooper Langfelt for overall medalist honors. As a team, the Knights edged the Cowboys 373-378 to win the Small School Division title.

Clarinda finished third in the Large School Division with a 348, while Shenandoah ended sixth with a 399. Essex-Stanton shot a 413 to finish fifth in the Small School Division.

Maryville shot a 338 to beat Atlantic by three shots to win the Large School Division team title.

Beam was consistent all day for the Cowboys, finishing 13 of the 18 holes in exactly four shots. He was only above a five once.

Beam wasn’t the only medalist for the Cowboys. Cole Jorgenson finished 14th with an 87.

Will Bryant also broke 100 for Sidney with a 95. Christian Harris completed the team score with a 118.

Kellen Rose shot a 126 and Donovan Racine a 130 for the Cowboys.

Clarinda finished with two individual medalists. Xander Pullen led the Cardinals with an 82, which gave him seventh place. Cooper Neal took eighth overall with an 83.