Beam, Jorgenson catch fire from deep to send Cowboys to Corner final

Kyle Beam and Cole Jorgenson combined to make 11 3-pointers, leading the Sidney Cowboys to a 64-59 win over Stanton Thursday, Jan. 21.

The win moves Sidney into the Corner Conference Tournament championship game Saturday at East Mills against the Wolverines.

Sidney scored 24 points in the third quarter to take a lead they were able to hang on to down the stretch.

Stanton led 32-29 at halftime, but Sidney held a 53-49 edge going into the final quarter and was able to salt away the game late.

Beam made 6-of-10 attempts from outside and scored 20 points to lead the Cowboys. Jorgenson was 5-of-7 from deep to add in 19 points. Jorgenson pulled down four rebounds while Beam ended with three.

Conner Behrends also reached double figures for the Cowboys with 10 points. He added six boards.

Garett Phillips scored seven points and had four assists, Leighton Whipple scored five points with seven assists and Matthew Benedict scored three points. All three hit one 3-pointer as the team was 14-for-25 from deep for the game.

The Cowboys improved to 7-4 in beating Stanton for the third time this season. The Vikings fell to 7-5. Carter Johnson led Stanton with 22 points.