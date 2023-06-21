CLARINDA – The bats put up three crooked numbers and starting pitcher Karsten Beckel had another excellent outing in Clarinda baseball’s 9-1 home win over Red Oak on Tuesday, June 20.

Facing Red Oak pitcher Dawson Bond, who allowed just one run in the previous meeting between these two teams last month, the Cardinals wasted no time getting to Bond on Tuesday.

Justus Fine and James McCall drove in runs in a three-run first inning. Cole Baumgart added an RBI double in a two-run second to give the Cardinals a 5-0 lead.

“We responded well after (Monday’s) disappointment at Lewis Central,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “We played a good game one (Monday) and had a chance to beat them. For us to bounce back and have a good approach (Tuesday) against a really good pitcher, was impressive from our kids.”

The Tigers pushed their only run of the game across in the fourth inning, but the Cardinals answered with a four-run fifth.

“If you don’t add on against a good pitcher, he’ll find a rhythm,” Eberly said. “(Bond) settled in a bit in the third and fourth, but we got back after him in the fifth.”

The Cardinals finished with 10 hits with eight of their starters producing at least one. That included doubles from sixth-place hitter James McCall and from eighth-grade catcher Ryan Wagoner at the bottom of the order. Eberly said that kind of production from the middle and bottom of the lineup is essential for this team.

“They put the ball in play and had some big hits,” Eberly said. “We’re starting to get healthy. We have Justus (Fine) back and Cole (Baumgart) back and that makes us even deeper. Those guys who had been playing now have good experience off the bench. We’re doing some good things at the right time.”

Andrew Jones and Levi Wise had two hits each for Clarinda, with Wise driving in two runs and scoring two more. Baumgart and Tadyn Brown both had doubles. Baumgart drove in a run and Brown scored twice. Fine also had a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Caden Butt contributed a hit and a run.

Meanwhile, Beckel mowed down the Tigers on just 76 pitches through seven innings, giving up just three hits, one walk and one earned run.

“(Karsten) does a good job attacking the zone and doesn’t put extra guys on base,” Eberly said. “We played good defense (Tuesday) and that helps too.”

The win improved Clarinda’s marks to 12-6 overall and 9-6 in conference play. They are back home Thursday to play Creston.